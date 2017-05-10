Registration and Stamps Department: Info on property ownership, loans to be available online

Investigation of title, debt and legal cases pending on a land property would now be a matter of minutes, as the Registration and Stamps Department has decided to make the information about ownership and loan pertaining to properties available online. This will save the prospective buyers the hassle of personally investigating title and history of ownership to ensure that it has a clear title. Inspector-General of Registration (IGR) Anil Kawade said Registration and Stamp Duty Department is working towards linking the details of bank loans with the IGR website so anyone can visit the website and know if a certain property has a pending debt against it. “Similarly, most of the times the decision about the ownership of properties comes from the court. The information available with us about property registration, along with the information available with the courts and the banks, will now be provided on one platform,” said Kawade.

Kawade added that this will bring a great relief to purchasers, who often have to spend huge amount to investigate land titles and pending debts.

