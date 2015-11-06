Regional Mental Hospital: In centenary year, mental hospital unites 10 patients with kin in Pune

The Regional Mental Hospital. (Source: Express Photo)

It had been five years since 32-year-old Jeetu Parmar wandered all the way from Rajkot and was found muttering to himself on the streets of Pune when police admitted him to the Regional Mental Hospital at Yerwada. “He was malnourished and couldn’t remember anything. Slowly after treatment, he started speaking in Gujarati and remembered phone numbers. A month ago, hospital authorities were able to trace his relatives — by then Parmar’s family had performed his last rites thinking him to be dead — and sent him back,” Dr Bhalchandra Donglikar, hospital superintendent, told The Indian Express.

The hospital, celebrating its centenary this year, has since June made special efforts to reconnect at least 10 mentally ill patients with their families. They too were found in a similar state: wandering away from homes and brought to the hospital.

“Patients admitted here mostly suffer from severe mental illnesses like psychosis and schizophrenia. When Parmar was brought to the hospital by police and NGO Parivartan, he was in a bad state,” said Mohan Bansode, a psychiatric social worker at the hospital. “After we stabilised him, he started remembering a few numbers. The digits were not in the correct order, so we tried calling various combinations of the numbers and it was sheer luck that we spoke to a caterer in Rajkot who knew Parmar. We soon found that he has a brother in the US, parents were alive and he had a wife. It was an emotional reunion as his family members had given up all hope of finding him,” said Bansode.

No less poignant was the case of 18-year-old Haseena Shaikh, who was often ill-treated by her family.

“The family was very poor and Haseena, who was from Kolkata, had wandered away from home. She went to several cities before she was found in Pune. She was brought to the hospital by police and it took some time before we could stabilise her. Eventually, she started talking about her family and it was after contacting the Kolkata police, where a missing persons complaint was lodged, that we could trace the family,” said Smita Bhosale, another psychiatric social worker.

Dr Donglikar said there were patients from Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal, who were reunited with their families.

