‘Recruited’ through dummy candidate racket, 15 government officials arrested by CID

The chargesheet in the case, filed by the SIT last year, reveals how the racketeers bribed officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to avoid inquiry. The chargesheet in the case, filed by the SIT last year, reveals how the racketeers bribed officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to avoid inquiry.

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday arrested 15 government officials who were allegedly recruited through the statewide dummy candidate racket. Till now, the CID has verified the identities of 49 such officials, who managed to get government jobs after ‘dummy candidates’ appeared for them in the recruitment exams. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, which is currently probing the statewide racket, has filed two chargesheets in the case and will be filing one more soon against the arrested accused.

The SIT has already arrested 10 persons who ran the racket, including alleged kingpin Prabodh Rathod, a government employee from Nanded who was dismissed from his job. The team also arrested some of the ‘impersonators’, who took the exam instead of the actual candidates, including two police officers of assistant inspector rank, a CID handwriting expert and a policeman who was part of the initial probe into the racket.

Superintendent of Police with the CID Shankar Kengar, who is heading the SIT, said, “On Tuesday, we arrested 15 government employees who have been recruited through the racket. There will be more arrests in the case, as we get concrete proof against others whose names have been verified.”

“All the arrested government servants will be produced in court on Wednesday,” said Kengar. The arrested officials include clerks as well as officers from the departments of statistics, social welfare and animal husbandry. Three of the 15 arrested were located in Pune.

Recently, The Indian Express had reported that a large number of documents, which contained handwriting and signatures of the dummy candidates and the actual candidates, were sent to the three central forensic laboratories in Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad for analysis. Officials had said that after they receive reports from these laboratories, they would start arresting those who were recruited through the racket.

The racket was first discovered by Yogesh Jadhav, a 27-year old Political Science graduate from Nanded. Jadhav, a civil services aspirant, had unearthed a series of impersonation cases by filing several Right to Information applications. He had started digging into these cases after he found out that several youths known to him had sold or mortgaged their ancestral land or houses to pay a middleman, in order to get a government job. The chargesheet in the case, filed by the SIT last year, reveals how the racketeers bribed officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to avoid inquiry, and even went on to bribe CID handwriting experts to mislead the probe, even after the police investigation began.

In April last year, the state government had formed the SIT after direct intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the team was given the mandate to probe cases of dummy candidates across the state, including many in Pune. As per the initial investigation, the number of cases in which dummy candidates are suspected to have appeared, is over 1,000. Several recruitments in departments like Police, Social Welfare, Government Secretariat, Agriculture and Women and Child Development are now under the SIT’s scanner. Each aspirant, who managed to get a job via a ‘dummy candidate’, paid the racketeers anywhere between Rs 5 to 10 lakh, and a significant chunk of the money went to the impersonators.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App