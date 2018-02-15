Recovery of due e-challans: Traffic police to set up nakabandi checkpoints

From March last year, the traffic police have started a centralised system of spotting the traffic violations through CCTV cameras. (Representational Image) From March last year, the traffic police have started a centralised system of spotting the traffic violations through CCTV cameras. (Representational Image)

THE PUNE City Police’s Traffic Control Branch has launched a drive, as part of which nakabandi checkpoints will be set up across the city to spot vehicle owners, who have ignored e-challans and recover pending fines. From March last year, the traffic police have started a centralised system of spotting the traffic violations through CCTV cameras. The video footages are scanned and challans are sent to errant vehicle owners, along with the photograph of the violation and link for online payment of the fine.

Inspector (Planning) VT Wakhare of the traffic control branch said, “A large number of the people ignore the e-challans. We have a database of such people, which is networked with the applications installed in phones of all employees of the traffic control branch.”

As part of the drive, nakabandi checkpoints will be set up at all 28 traffic divisions across the city. Wakhare added, “Registration numbers of the vehicles, which are stopped at the checkpoints, will be run through the database. If anyone is found to have any fine due, they will not be allowed to proceed without paying the amount.”

Police have appealed to residents to clear their dues through online payment or at the nearest traffic division, to avoid any action.

