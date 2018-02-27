Ready to take on Raju Shetti, says Sadashiv Khot

Shetti’s victory in an otherwise strong Maratha belt is attributed to his strong grassroot level presence and his hold among the cane cultivators. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty Shetti’s victory in an otherwise strong Maratha belt is attributed to his strong grassroot level presence and his hold among the cane cultivators. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

Hours after his convoy was attacked allegedly by members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in Solapur, Minister of State for Agriculture Sadashiv Khot indicated he was more than ready to take on his erstwhile leader and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna founder, MP Raju Shetti. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khot said he will be ready to take on Shetti from the latter’s constituency of Hatkhanagale in Kolhapur.

“If the chief minister commands, I will be ready to fight the upcoming general elections from there,” the minister said. Khot said he would be fighting to represent the Bahujan Samaj in the area. When asked about his definition of Bahujan Samaj, Khot obliquely said it would include every section of the society and not just the dominant Maratha voters. Rayat Kranti Manch, the farmer outfit launched by Khot, would be facing elections in collaboration with the BJP. “The fine details will be worked out later,” he said.

Once considered the right hand man of Shetti, Khot was expelled from the Sanghatna last year for his alleged anti-party activities. The minister’s fortunes in the party has been on the wane since 2016 after he was inducted as a minister in the state cabinet. He was accused of cosying up with the BJP and turning a blind eye to the agrarian crisis in the state. During the farmers’ strike last year the minister was accused of trying to sabotage the strike. Khot had stood for elections from the Madha constituency in Soalpur in 2014 and had polled more than 5 lakh votes.

Spread across the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, Hathkhanagale has seen high voltage battle of ballot over the two general elections. Shetti, a Jain, had trounced Nivedita Mane, a senior NCP leader from the Maratha community, in 2009 while he had made another senior NCP leader Kallappa Awade bite the dust in 2014. Awade was incidentally a Jain. Hathkhanagale has a healthy mixture of both Jains and Marathas.

Shetti’s victory in an otherwise strong Maratha belt is attributed to his strong grassroot level presence and his hold among the cane cultivators. Asked for his reaction to Khot’ statement, Shetti brushed it aside saying democratic principles allow people to stand for elections from anywhere. To Khot’s reference to the Bahujan Samaj, Shetti said such polarization was tried in the last two elections but to no avail. Post severing ties with BJP, Shetti has become a strong critic of both the state and central governments.

Political analyst Chandrakant Bhujbal said that Khot standing from Hathkhanagale might restrict Shetti to his area only. “That will help the BJP in other constituencies as he will not be free to campaign across the state,” he said.

