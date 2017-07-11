Re-sowing likely on over 2L hectares

This year, June was exceptionally good with the state recording 13 per cent excess rains. However, rains have been absent from the first week of July, which increased problems of farmers. This year, June was exceptionally good with the state recording 13 per cent excess rains. However, rains have been absent from the first week of July, which increased problems of farmers.

Over two lakh hectares of farm land in Maharashtra might have to go for re-sowing as absence of rains has destroyed early stage seedlings. The prospect of re-sowing is being faced mostly by cotton and soyabean growers in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. A “dubaar perni” (re-sowing) costs almost Rs 5,000 per acre for growers and during the process they mostly have to go for cereals which fetch lesser returns.

As of Monday 12 districts of the state have recorded deficient rainfall with whole of Vidarbha being included in it.

Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the state’s farm distress committee, said special instructions have been issued to the districts from where reports of re-sowing have come. “We have asked the authorities to make available seeds of cereals at the earliest,” he said.

Cotton growers are specifically targeted as in the past they have been prone to committing suicide. Buoyed by the good rains in June, farmers across the state had sped up their sowing activities. By the end of June the state reported sowing on over 40 per cent of farmland. Barring some cereals, almost all major crops have reported an increase in sowing as compared to last year.

