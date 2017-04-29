Ravindra Kadam is new joint commissioner of Pune city police

Ravindra Kadam Ravindra Kadam

Special Inspector General of Police Ravindra Kadam, who has a wide experience of working in Maoist-affected districts of Maharashtra, is the new joint commissioner of Pune city police. Kadam will replace current joint commissioner Sunil Ramanand, who played a major role in controlling the menace of gangsters and notorious criminals in the city.

Ramanand booked several gangsters and criminals under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He also took stern action against illegal gambling dens, hookah parlours and the flesh trade. Ramanand has been transferred to the state criminal investigation department (CID).

Also, Ravindra Sengaonkar, the commissioner of Solapur police, has been transferred to Pune city police. He will hold the charge of additional commissioner of police (south) in Pune, replacing Pradeep Deshpande, who will now hold the charge of additional commissioner of police (crime). Sengaonkar has earlier worked as deputy commissioner (special branch) with Pune city police.

The state government has also issued orders for transfer of 10 deputy commissioners in Pune, including DCP (crime) P R Patil. Officers B G Gaikar, Jyotipriya Singh, Ashok Morale, Sanjay Baviskar and Dr Sandip Pakhale.

Also, Sandip Divan, superintendent of Chandrapur district police, will be the new superintendent of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune. He will replace Shirish Sardeshpande, who has been transferred to Mumbai.

