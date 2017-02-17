Rasila’s family seeks death penalty for her murderer, wants Nikam to try the case

Family members of Rasila O P discussed issues such as women’s safety at workplace and the status of the investigation with the police commissioner. Family members of Rasila O P discussed issues such as women’s safety at workplace and the status of the investigation with the police commissioner.

THE family members of Infosys employee Rasila Raju O P, who was allegedly murdered by a security guard in the company premises on January 29, met Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla on Thursday and demanded the death penalty for their daughter’s alleged killer. Rasila’s father Raju O P, brother Lajin Kumar, uncle Suresh and members of the Pune Malyalee Federation spoke to the police chief. During their interaction, the family said the arrested accused, security guard Bhaven Bharali Saikiya (27), should get the death penalty.

Rasila’s family also said senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam should be appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case. “We have submitted our demands in writing to the police commissioner. She has assured us that she will look into the matter,” Lajin Kumar told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner and Rasila’s family members also discussed issues such as women’s safety at work place, the Vishakha Committee guidelines and the status of the investigation. Shukla told Rasila’s family that the investigation in the case was on the right track. She also assured them that she will look into their demand to appoint Nikam as the special PP in the case.

On Wednesday, Rasila’s family had submitted a ‘Memorandum of Agreement’ for compensation at Infosys for seeking legal dues, statuary dues, provident fund, gratuity, insurance compensation and ‘ex-gratia’ payment, amounting to Rs 1.25 crore approximately.