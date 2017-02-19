Rape accused gets bail over ‘discrepancies’ in girl’s statements

Representational Image Representational Image

Pointing out ‘discrepancies’ in statements of the complainant, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to a rape accused, who had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after spiking her drinks. According to the bail application, the 18-year-old girl from Navghar met the applicant/accused Sagar Sawant after her boyfriend Darshan Pawar, a co-accused in the case, deserted her.

In her complaint with the police, lodged in March 2016, the girl had stated that Sagar took undue advantage of her state of mind and had physical relationship with her after spiking her drinks, following which he threatened her to remain silent. She further complained about having been forced into continuing a physical relationship with her former boyfriend Darshan. In July 2015, the girl became pregnant and her parents allegedly forced her to abort the child.

The family had also approached Darshan’s family to propose marriage. However, Darshan’s family refused and questioned her character. An FIR was registered against Sagar and Darshan months later. The statements of the owner of the building, where the girl alleged that the sexual assault took place, suggest no such evidence, said the application.

It is also stated that the girl has shown herself as a minor and therefore Sections under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were applied, even though the alleged incident happened after the victim turned 18. Sagar’s application stated that he has been in jail for a long time and a chargesheet in the case has also been filed. The accused also questioned the delay by the victim in registering the FIR, questioning her intentions.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav, who was hearing the petition, observed, “Taking into consideration the fact that the applicant is in custody for more than one year, the investigation is completed and charge sheet is filed, discrepancy in the statement of the victim, the delay in lodging the FIR and the fact that she has specifically stated under Section 164 of CrPC that she had not met the applicant after 1.8.2015, the applicant deserves to be enlarged on bail.”