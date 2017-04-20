Ranjane CA, Cricket Master Academy score wins

Nishchay Nawale and Gaurav Gogawale. (Express Photo) Nishchay Nawale and Gaurav Gogawale. (Express Photo)

Ranjane Cricket Academy and Cricket Master Academy scored contrasting wins to open their account in the Inter-Academy Pharande Cup 2017 at the Law College ground, here on Tuesday.

In a Group-A encounter, Ranjane CA downed Twenty-Two Yards by 82-runs, whereas in Group-C, Cricket Masters Academy scraped past Mahesh Bal Bhavan by 12 runs. Batting first, Ranjane posted 191/3 with Datsun Daneil (43), Aditya Kasrg (53) and Nishchay Nawale (46 n.o) making their efforts count.

In reply, Twenty-Two Yards managed 109/7 with only Aryan Gole (25) and Tejas S. (21) managing to get going with the bat. Nishchay, returned after a good outing with the bat, and bowled an economical (1/4). Raeez Fallah (1/16) and Tushar Jadhav (1/16) did well in support.

Later, Cricket Master Academy piled up 176/7 which was mainly due to the efforts of Samidhya Yelankar (47), Gaurav Gogawale (46) against Mahesh Bal Bhavan. In reply, Mahesh Bal Bhavan fell short as they were shot out for 164. Soumya Patil (43) and Kaustubh Patil (34) did well with the bat, while Aditya More (3/35) turned out to a useful bowler, while Gaurav (1/19) joined in.

BRIEF SCORES: Group-A: Ranjane Cricket Academy: 191/3; in 25 Overs Group-C: Cricket Master Academy: 176/7; in 25 Overs

