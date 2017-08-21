Rain pounds Pune, water woes till next summer as good as over

The city experienced heavy rains all through Sunday, leaving roads waterlogged. Sandeep Daundkar The city experienced heavy rains all through Sunday, leaving roads waterlogged. Sandeep Daundkar

AFTER a fortnight-long break, Puneites experienced heavy rains from Saturday evening that lashed the city all through Sunday. The city recorded 43 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm on Sunday. With this, the water stock has crossed. 80 per cent for the year’s requirements, leaving aside any water-related woes to prevail until summer next year.

The storage capacity in the four major dams — Khadakwasla, Temghar, Panshetand and Varasgaon — which supply water to Pune city is 31 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet. Rains in the last two days have replenished the water stock to 25 TMC. Pavana dam, which caters to the needs of Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Panshet dam are filled to capacity while Khadakwasla and Varasgaon are 80 per cent full.

According to officials in the water department at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), water availability will not be an issue in the months ahead. “The water stock has crossed nearly 3/4th of the storage capacity and if rains continue in this manner, the stock will be fully replenished in the coming days. So far, there is 25 TMC stock available for use,” said Vijay Kulkarni, chief engineer of PMC’s water supply department. PCMC officials too expressed the same sentiments.

Incessant rains were experienced in the city since Saturday night, leaving roads waterlogged and partially affecting vehicular traffic. Rains were also reported across the state during this period, especially in Konkan and Vidarbha. Some places like Nanded (207 mm), Pen (120 mm) and Mahabaleshwar (62 mm) reported very heavy rainfall since Saturday. In fact, it was the wettest day for Parbhani in Marathwada, which reported 97 mm rainfall in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning, since 2010. All through this season, north Maharashtra has been receiving heavy rains, which led to a flood-like situation in a short span of time.

According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, rains are likely to continue over Konkan and Vidarbha till Thursday, while it is likely to cease within the next two days over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. “It is under the influence of a low pressure, which is presently lying over Vidarbha, that the rainfall activity over Maharashtra and central India as a whole has been heightened. This system is likely to move westwards, bringing more rains to north Maharashtra and Konkan regions in the days ahead,” explained a senior meteorologist at IMD.

As per information given by the fire brigade control rooms in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as many as 30 minor incidents of trees uprooting or branches breaking were reported from various areas. However, no injuries or damage to property was reported from these incidents, mainly reported from Yerawada, Koregaon Park, Karve Road and Warje-Malwadi. Fire brigade and disaster management officials said their teams were on alert and in stand-by mode, with rains forecast in the coming days too.

