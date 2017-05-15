Rain, lightning hit power supply in several areas in Pune

(Representational Image/ Express photo) (Representational Image/ Express photo)

AT least 5 lakh consumers in the city faced major power cuts, with some areas on Sinhagad Road and Wanowrie-Kondhwa severely affected since Saturday evening till late on Sunday. Due to lightning, the power line to four sub-stations of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) tripped. This led to all four sub-stations at Parvati, Kondhwa Nanded city and Rasta Peth shutting down at 8.15 pm on Saturday.

As a result of the lightning, sub-stations run by the power utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), were shut down, said MSEDCL spokesperson N Raut. Areas like Camp, Rasta Peth, Wanowrie-Kondhwa, Fatimanagar, Lullanagar, Salunke Vihar, Bibvewadi Padmavati, Sinhagad Road, Anandnagar, Sun city and others were affected due to the disruption in power supply.

While supply was restored by 10.30 pm in some areas, heavy gusts of wind and rain led to tree branches falling on overhead power lines at several places in Wanowrie-Kondhwa and Sinhagad Road. These areas did not get the supply till Sunday morning while restoration work was underway at other places till late on Sunday. Raut said that the rain water led to underground cables retaining moisture. “Six to seven transformers had to be kept shut at Manikbaug till the cables were dry and supply could be restored. Our staff was on duty throughout the night and Sunday morning,” Raut said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now