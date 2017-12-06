Railways cancels two local trains between Pune and Lonavala, commuters fume

According to the Railways, there was no need for the two local trains as they hardly had any passengers. According to the Railways, there was no need for the two local trains as they hardly had any passengers.

THE Pune division of the Central Railway has cancelled two local trains plying between Pune and Lonavala, triggering angry reactions from commuter organisations. While the trains have been cancelled “till further notice”, a railway official said “they are not likely to be restarted”.

The two trains that have been cancelled include the last train from Pune railway station, which leaves at 11 pm and reaches Talegaon station at 11.50 pm. The second one is the last train to leave Talegaon station at 12.05 am, which reaches Pune station at 1.15 am.

According to the Railways, there was no need for the two local trains as they hardly had any passengers. “The train no. 99908/99901 — Pune-Talegaon-Pune — is a poorly patronised train, with almost nil occupancy percentage, and it is running empty in both directions, causing revenue loss to the Railways… to provide smooth operation of trains at Pune station in night peak hours, the railway administration has decided to cancel these two local trains from December 6 till further advice,” stated the Railways.

The cancelled Pune-Talegaon local trains are followed by passenger trains, or ‘shuttle trains’, “which are sufficient to cater to the traffic available,” it added. Commuter organisations have expressed shock at the decision which, they say, “will be a nightmare for people, especially women and girls who are trying to reach their destinations.”

Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Sangh, said, “The Railways is not a profit-making organisation. It has been set up to serve the people… even if there are fewer passengers in the night, that can’t be a reason for them to cancel the local trains, or even think of cancelling them permanently”.

The decision will hit hundreds of commuters who travel between Talegaon and Pune, said Shah, adding, “This is because PMPML also operates fewer buses during the night. Commuters who want to take late-night express trains prefer to travel by local trains as they have a lot of luggage with them, and it is convenient for them to reach Pune station directly”. Shah said the reason cited by the Railways — that passenger trains would carry the commuters who usually travel by the cancelled local trains — was “ridiculous”.

“Passenger trains are not very reliable. They leave late, arrive late and run at a slower speed than local trains… and they are frequently cancelled. Today, the Karjat-Baramati passenger train was three hours late, which shows the manner in which passenger train services are operated,” said Shah.

Ghulam Ali Bhaldar, president of the Chinchwad Pravasi Sangh, said, “Those who work in second shifts or work till late in the evening prefer the last two trains. The local trains are faster and much cheaper than PMPML buses, which is the only other mode of transport for them,” he said.

Both Shah and Bhaldar said the move will inconvenience Pune residents. “Till Metro services start, which will take at least 4-5 years, the Central Railway should work in the interest of commuters, and not against it,” they said.

When queried on the issue, Railways spokesperson Manoj Jhanwar said, “In a survey, it was found that the two local trains were running almost empty and causing losses to the Railways. Therefore, it has been decided to cancel them and they are not likely to be restarted.”

