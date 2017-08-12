Ragging to cyber crime: Pune students in trouble can call their ‘Police Kaka’ for help

Police commissioner Rashmi Shukla with students at S P College onj Friday. Police commissioner Rashmi Shukla with students at S P College onj Friday.

The ‘Police Kaka’ (Police Uncle) initiative launched by the Pune Police to address various issues faced by school and college students, formally started on Friday. A programme for the launch was held at the S P College. In attendance were Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath, Shrikrushna Chitalke, Vice Chairman of S P College, D N Seth, Principal, S P College and Satish Pawar, President of Sthanik Karykari Samiti of S P College, among other. Hundreds of college students attended the programme in which Rashmi Shukla explained the ‘Police Kaka’ initiative to them.

Pune police will soon be putting posters across schools and colleges with photographs and contact numbers of the police officers appointed as ‘Police Kaka’ for helping the students. There are as many as 1,180 schools and colleges in the city comprising at least 10 lakh students. Many students face problems like ragging, molestation, eve teasing and cyber crimes.

Also, the sales of narcotic substances and several other illegal activities are reported in the vicinity of schools and colleges, causing problems for the students. In such cases, the students can call the police officers appointed as ‘Police Kaka’ for their school or college and seek help.

Pune Police have so far appointed 195 police personnel from different police stations in the city as ‘Police Kaka’. They have been provided the training on how to help and guide the students who would contact them.

Officers of the rank of assistant police inspector at different police stations would work as nodal officers. They will contact and co-ordinate with the teachers and professors appointed as nodal officers by the schools and colleges.

