Radicalisation threat to internal security: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said that rising radicalisation has posed a big threat to internal security of the country and with the absence of ‘tools’, we are falling short to tackle this menace. The former IPS officer was addressing a seminar ‘National Security — Opportunity and Challenges’, jointly organised by Centre for Advanced Strategic Studies, Pune and, Shashwat group of hospitals, here on Sunday.

Bedi said: “With the help of local political parties, several outfits have been creating law and order issues, thereby destabilising overall peace within the country. In order to tackle such a scenario, we do not have adequate tools.”

Sharing one of her recently-introduced schemes towards intelligence gathering in the form of a toll-free number in Puducherry, the Lt Governor suggested a similar initiative be introduced on a nation-wide scale.

“A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) can be setup on this, to ensure confidentiality and even a rewards scheme, for those who provide intelligence, can be introduced,” she added.

At the event, T C A Raghavan, former High Commissioner to Pakistan, said deliberations on national security should be discussed in other Indian cities.

The former diplomat said, “It is going to be a diplomatic war rather than actual,” said Raghavan.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, former corps commander , spoke on collective threats from both China and Pakistan to India. He said, “ There will be no war with China. It will either be a hybrid war or cyber war rather than a conventional war.”

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (retd), who delivered lecture on ‘Aerospace power and challenges and opportunities’, said that India has been doing well in the field of aerospace by upgrading its inventory to meet contemporary challenges.

Vice Admiral (retd) Anup Singh explained how India enjoys strategic advantages in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and can play a vital role in region’s maritime domain in future.

