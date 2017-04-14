Race for nominations to PMC panel begins

The race for nominations to the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun, with the civic body all set to carry out the process of nominating five members to the panel on April 19.

As per the existing government rules, the PMC has to nominate five members to the general body, which has 162 elected representatives. The five members would be as per the ratio of the strength of each political party in the civic body.

Accordingly, the BJP will be able to nominate three members, while the NCP will nominate one member. The fifth member would be either from the Congress or the Shiv Sena, as per their existing strength.

“There is no decision as yet on how to nominate the fifth member in the general body. It would be either selection of party (from among the Congress and Shiv Sena) or their candidate through lottery system, or directly through holding election,” said a civic officer of municipal secretary department.

To avoid chaos over the nomination process, the civic administration has distributed forms to political leaders, enabling applicants to submit their forms.

In the BJP, many former corporators as well as party office bearers have stake claimed to the party nomination to be a member of the civic body.

The main opposition is also likely to appoint a former corporator with sound knowledge of the civic body as its member, so that it can aggressively take on the ruling BJP in the PMC.

