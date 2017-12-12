Queer and Allies Art Festival: Breaking walls through art

The third edition of the Queer and Allies Art Festival (QAAF) is slated to be held in Pune on December 17 at Farmaaish in Viman Nagar.

Organised by MIST, the online fraternity of people from the LGBTQ group across Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the festival will see a wide variety of events aimed at continuing the dialogue centred around the community and the stigmas associated with them.

Shyam Konnur, founder of MIST, who has been working for the rights of LGBT persons in India for the last six years, said, “There will be a display of art by people from the community and allies which include women groups and other collectives. Apart from that, movies will be screened along with an open mic for poetry, reading, dance and stand-up comedy.”

Movies such as Ladies & Gentlewomen, based on women in lesbian relationship; Knock-Knock directed by Moses Tulasi from Hyderabad and relays three stories simultaneously discussing LGBT relationships and the perspectives attached to them will be screened, Konnue said. Sonali, a transgender, will showcase the traditional ‘Lavani’ dance among other acts.

The event is in the aftermath of the Bengaluru edition that took place in October.

“We have received good responses from other cities, including Delhi, which are interested in hosting future editions. Our main issue is getting permissions to host events and gaining rights to screen movies,” added Konnur.

