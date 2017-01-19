Quality, not quantity: How demonetisation has affected sale of poll paraphernalia in Pune city

Sale of election items has dropped by 50 to 70 per cent. Sale of election items has dropped by 50 to 70 per cent.

The sale of election-related paraphernalia, such as political flags, caps, badges, placards and other such items, has been badly hit by demonetisation this year. Compared to earlier election years, the sale of such items has dropped by nearly 50 to 70 per cent, say shopkeepers. Girish Murudkar of Murudkar Jhendewale, a 75-year-old shopkeeper in Moti Chowk, says, “Sale is down by almost 50 per cent due to demonetisation. Though we have had the option of online payment in the past, this year we have observed that candidates and party volunteers are opting to purchase election items with their credit cards.”

Watch What Else is Making News



Pankaj Sarda, the owner of Maheshwari Khadi Bhandar, which has been selling poll paraphernalia for the past 15 years, said as compared to earlier election years, sales have dropped by 70 per cent. “We have received orders for nearly 2,000 stoles and 5,000 caps from across Maharashtra, much less than the orders we booked in the past. For the first time, all these items have been purchased with credit cards,” said Sarda.

Despite the dip in sales, shopkeepers have been making an effort to stay afloat and remain optimistic. “We had anticipated this… to recover the loss, we have started offering designer items also. Even if we sell a few of these items, we will recover some of our losses. For example, we deal in mega flags, which are not easily available elsewhere. They cost Rs 5,000 and so far, we have sold 25 such flags.”

The ‘election turban’ at Murudkar Jhendewale is available in three varieties — Pheta, Puneri Pagdi and Bajirao Pagdi — priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. “The turbans are usually for the candidate and prominent leaders of a particular party. Only three to four pieces have been sold so far. Once the political parties release the final list of candidates, I expect the sale to gain momentum… I am hoping to sell 100 turbans…,” said Murudkar.

He added that political leaders who are confident about getting a ticket have already started booking orders in advance.

The shopkeepers pointed out that the focus seemed to be on quality, not quantity. Earlier, volunteers of parties bought paraphernalia in bulk but this year, they were being choosy and focussing on quality items, even if they were expensive. “Earlier they used to pick up 100 pieces of plastic badges at Rs 2 to Rs 5 per piece, now they are buying 20 pieces of either metal or stone-studded badges that cost Rs 10 and Rs 50 respectively,” said a shopkeeper.