QMTI marks centenary year

Queen Mary’s Technical Institute (QMTI) for differently-abled soldiers commemorated its centenary year with a musical event at Dhanwantari Auditorium of the Armed Forces Medical College on Tuesday. QMTI was established on May 16, 1917 to impart vocational training to the differently-abled soldiers.

The function was presided over by Lieutenant General PM Hariz, and was also attended by his wife Zarina Hariz, regional president of army wives welfare association, Southern Command.

To mark the occasion, the Army Commander released a centenary coffee table book and three special postal stamps, reaffirming the institute’s association with the three defence services.

In his address, Lt Gen Hariz lauded the efforts of QMTI in ensuring that the differently-abled soldiers are being looked after. Noted Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale addressed the audience and recalled his and his father

Late Shri Chandrakant Gokhale’s 25-year-long association with QMTI. He appealed to the people to understand and acknowledge the role played by the soldiers in facilitating a safe environment. The function was attended by many serving and retired defence service personnel. Major General Prithi Singh, chairman, QMTI, thanked the guests and appreciated the role of retired officers involved with the functioning of the QMTI. ENS

