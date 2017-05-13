Purandar Municipal Council bans sale of alcohol

In the wake of the Supreme Court judgment on restrictions on the sale of alcohol on highways, the Purandar Municipal Council has passed a resolution to ban the sale of liquor in its jurisdiction. “There were a few liquor joints within the jurisdiction of the Purandar Municipal Council. The Supreme Court decision is a right step towards putting an end to the sale of liquor on highways. It was discussed in the meeting of the council, and it was unanimously decided to ban the sale of alcohol in the area,” said Martand Bhonde, representative of the Purandar Municipal council.

He said that the implementing agencies — the police department and excise department — have been apprised of the resolution passed by the Council. “They have been requested to carry out the implementation of the resolution after completing the process. The police, as well as the excise department, would have to take the orders from the state government,” said Bhonde.

He added that the resolution was a step in the right direction and now it was up to the state government to take a final decision on its implementation. On the possible loss in revenue due to the cancellation of liquor licences, he said, “The council would look at raising revenues from other avenues, rather than through the sale of alcohol.”

