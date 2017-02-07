Pune’s ‘tallest trophy’ at 6.4 feet up for grabs

IN WHAT is claimed to be the “tallest trophy” at 6.4 feet, it will be awarded to a Puneite or a group of Puneites for outstanding performance in a particular year. The trophy — made of fibre-reinforced plastic and in golden colour — required nearly a year-and-half to stand on its feet and be ready to wow the crowd. The trophy is an initiative of Suvarna Fibrotech, Bhosari, a small-scale industrial unit with the express purpose of awarding outstanding citizens, or group of citizens, for their achievements. P I Varghese, Chairman And Managing Director, Suvarna Fibrotech, who conceptualised the idea, said,”I have often noticed that players or achievers in different fields are awarded with trophies, which are so small that they don’t match the real performance of an individual or a group concerned. Be it at a local, state, national or international level, the trophies just don’t inspire or match the achievements of our heroes,” said Varghese.

And that’s why, said Varghese, he decided there should be a trophy in Pune that matches the grand status of the city. “Puneites are large-hearted people. They should not be misers when it comes to giving a resounding honour to achievers. If we don’t honour our achievers appropriately, and with high spirit, how can we inspire others to put in their best?” asked Varghese.

The industrial unit refuses to disclose the amount that was pumped into making the trophy. “Yes, a large sum has been invested into it. But we don’t want to quote the amount and belittle its status,” said Varghese. He claimed that he had never seen a trophy in Pune, which goes beyond six feet. “May be, it will be some sort of a record. We are not sure, but will soon apply to Limca Book of World Records,” he added.

A well-trained workforce, including engineer, architect, fitter and moulder, were appointed for this task exclusively.

Varghese said they will set up a committee to select outstanding person, group of persons, a team, a voluntary and social organisation, best school or college or even a best political party. “The committee’s decision will be final.

However, the trophy will be a rolling one…,” he said.

Individuals or outstanding persons, he said, can directly contact his office or submit their detailed information on a plain paper on any working day. The trophy will soon be put on display outside the Suvarna Fibrotech office in Bhosari for the crowd to have a dekko.