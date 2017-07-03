Puneite’s coffee-table book on Lata Mangeshkar released

The is the first book in the world, to be printed in the unique size of ‘Gramophone Disk’. The is the first book in the world, to be printed in the unique size of ‘Gramophone Disk’.

SwarLata — a coffee table book on Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was recently released at the residence of Mangeshkar family in Mumbai . The book release event also saw Lata Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar in attendance .

The special edition coffee table book was compiled by Pune resident Rhythm Wagholikar and published by Avinash Gawai and Rachana Shah. Shah is Lata Mangeshkar’s niece and a guest editor of Swarlata.

The is the first book in the world, to be printed in the unique size of ‘Gramophone Disk’. It has 96 pages and 38 articles, including Pandit Jasraj, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bacchan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasiya,Pandit Birju Maharaj, Rekha, Meena Khadikar, Sadhana Sargam, Nitin Gadkari, Raj Thackeray and luminaries shared their vivid experiences and views about one of the greatest music icon. The book is also available on Amazon.

Rhythm Wagholikar, Sudhir Wagholikar, Anuradha Wagholikar, Aashay Wagholikar, Pratik Rokade Avinash Gawai, Rachana Shah were also present at the function. “It’s a dream come true for me. This is a gift by an ardent fan to the great personality I idolise and revere deeply,” said Rhythm. “I am very happy to see unique gift from a young fan. I am grateful to my fans and wish them a happy life,” said Lata Mangeshakar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App