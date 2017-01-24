Pune20-year-old kills self as mother refuses to give debit card

A 20-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide in Khed taluka of Pune district after his mother allegedly refused to give him a debit card. According to Chakan Police, Manish Patel (20), a resident of Kharabwadi in Khed taluka, stayed with his mother, father and a younger brother in a rented apartment at Chakan-Talegaon Dabhade Road. Both parents work as helpers for private companies.

On Sunday morning, Manish approached his mother for a debit card, saying that he needed to withdraw money to visit their hometown in Madhya Pradesh. “His mother refused to give him the card and both the parents left for work. Soon after, Manish asked his younger brother to go out of the house and hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a saree,” said Inspector Santosh Girigosavi.

His body was found in the evening, when Manish’s father returned home. The body was later taken to Chakan Rural Hospital for autopsy.