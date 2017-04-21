Pune: Youth who ‘attacked’ student last year arrested again for ‘creating, misusing her fake profile’

A man who was arrested last year for allegedly assaulting and molesting a 20-year-old student of Symbiosis College, has been arrested by Pune city police again for allegedly creating a fake social media profile in her name and misusing it.

Police have identified the accused as Sagar Kumar Alkunte (26), a resident of Shankar Math, Hadapsar. Following a complaint filed by the girl’s father, a fresh offence was registered against Alkunte at the Swargate police station. Senior Police Inspector Sarjerao Babar confirmed that Alkunte was booked under sections 469, 419 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police said that they had arrested Alkunte, but he was released on bail by the court on Thursday.

In October 2016, the girl had lodged a complaint against Alkunte at the Deccan police station under sections 143, 146, 149, 354 (d), 324, 323, 506 of the IPC.

According to police, Sagar had been allegedly following the girl since 2012. Sagar, a road contractor, had allegedly lied to the girl; he told her he was a student of Symbiosis College and asked her to marry him. After realising that he was lying to her, the girl stopped talking to him and rejected his marriage proposal.

On October 6 last year, as the girl was leaving the college along with her friend and friend’s brother, a group of eight persons, including Sagar, allegedly intercepted them. They allegedly molested the girl, and also beat up her and her friends. Police had also obtained CCTV footage of the incident during the investigation.

Police said that after Sagar was released on bail, he allegedly created a fake social media profile of the girl and misused it. Her father then filed a complaint with the cyber cell and and also submitted a complaint to the Pune police commissioner.

