Pune youth sentenced to death over 2013 blasts: Family defends Aijaz Shaikh say ‘he is innocent, has been framed’

Family members of Aijaz Shaikh, who was sentenced to death in the Dilsukhnagar blasts case, have said that they believe he is innocent. They are now looking at various legal options to challenge the court’s ruling.

Aijaz, 28, is among the five alleged members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) who were sentenced to death on Monday over the 2013 bomb blasts at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, in which 18 persons were killed.

A resident of Galaxy apartment in Ghopade Peth area of Pune city, Aijaz is the brother-in-law of alleged top IM member Mohsin Choudhary, a resident of of Kondhwa in Pune, who is wanted in connection with the German Bakery blast of February 13, 2010.

“It is a ruling by the court and we respect it, but we are not satisfied with it. Right now, we are looking for legal options to challenge this ruling. We have faith in our judicial system and we believe that my brother is innocent. He has been framed,” Aijaz’s elder brother Imtiyaz Shaikh told Pune Newsline.

Aijaz is married and has a child. According to his family members, Aijaz’s wife and child live with her parents.

After his arrest by the Delhi Police in September 2014, Aijaz’s family members had defended him, saying he was a “secular” person who had many non-Muslim friends.

Anjum Inamdar, a member of the state committee of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who has defended Aijaz since his arrest, said, “Aijaz’s only fault is that he is the brother-in-law of Mohsin Chaudhary. This is yet another case of an innocent Muslim youth being framed by investigating agencies in India. Since 2001, these agencies have framed several Muslim youths. In cases such as Malegaon blasts or the Ajmer Sharif terror attack, where re-investigations were conducted, it was proved that Muslim youths were not involved. We have been demanding re-investigation in all terror cases since 2001.” Inamdar added, “We are with the family of Aijaz and will extend all possible legal help to them.”

After Aijaz was arrested in 2014, Delhi Police had called him ‘a key IM operative who was the silent India-based techie, logistics man and hawala router’ of the terror outfit. Investigation agencies had also claimed that after the arrest of Pune-based techie Mohammad Mansoor Asghar Ali Peerbhoy in 2008, who was the alleged head of the media and IT wing of the IM, the terror outfit had handed over his job to Aijaz.