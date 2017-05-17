Pune: Workshop on identifying early signs of disabilities

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

In order to identify early signs of disabilities among infants and provide timely medical aid, Disability Commissionerate has organised a two-day workshop for healthcare workers in the city. To be held between May 24 and 26, the workshop is being carried out under the early detection and intervention programme initiated of the office, to help health workers, especially ASHA and anganwadi staff.

“We are aiming at improving awareness about various early indicators of disabilities and provide them with hands-on training. It is also important as the 0 and 5 years’ age group is very crucial, not just for identifying but also preventing disabilities in later stages,” said Nitin Patil, state commissioner for persons with disabilities.

In addition to impairedness, the office is also planning to create awareness about various lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, stress-related illness, etc. He said, “A lot of the issues, particularly when addressed in the early stages, can be cured better. That is why, we are also suggesting alternate lifestyle changes, such as yoga, natural foods, etc.”

