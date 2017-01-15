Pune: Workshop on Assamese classical dance to promote cultural ties

An Assamese community organisation in the city, Asomi, in collaboration with Satriya Kendra Guwahati of Sangeet Natak Academy, has organised a 15-day workshop on ‘Satriya’, a 15th century Assamese classical dance form, to promote cultural assimilation between Assam and Maharashtra.

The workshop, which kickstarted on January 8 and will continue till January 22, has been organised with an objective to provide theoretical, practical, and philosophical aspects of the Satriya dance and music to dance enthusiasts in the city. While it is currently underway at Symbiosis School, Prabhat Road from 4 pm to 9 pm, the culminating performances will take place on January 22 at SIMS Auditorium, Range Hills Road, Khadki.

Bhakti Naik, renowned dancer and choreographer from the city, said, “It’s a beautiful experience and more than that a rare opportunity to learn this dance style.”

Acclaimed percussionist Aniruddha Deshpande lauded the efforts of the organisers in spreading awareness about this dance form, and also the greater objective of national integration through culture and music.

Satriya — the 8th school of Indian classical dance — is acknowledged and well-appreciated by people across the country. During the 15-day workshop, two weekend workshops are being held on ‘Borgeet’ — the traditional raga-based songs of Satriya music; ‘Khol’ — the main percussion of eastern Indian classical music which is plated for Manipuri and Satriya classical dance; and ‘Ankiya Naat’ — a theatrical form penned by Vaishnavite saint Sankardeva in the 15th century.

The workshop is being conducted by N C Baruah, a Satriya exponent and recipient of Sangeet Natak Academy’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and the coveted Natyashri Award, among other recognitions; Bipul Ojah ‘bayan’ – a percussionist of repute and Sourav Mahanta ‘gayan’ – a renowned vocalist.

Asomi is the Assamese community organisation in Pune that strives to increase awareness and understanding of Assamese culture and tradition among the people of Maharashtra, while Satriya Kendra, Guwahati, is the centre for Satriya dance, music, and theater traditions of Sangeet Natak Academy.