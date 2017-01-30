Pune: Woman techie murdered on Infosys campus

LITTLE over a month after a software engineer was hacked to death near her office in Pune, a 25-year-old woman software engineer was found dead on the Infosys campus in Hinjewadi IT park Sunday night. Police identified her as Rasila Raju O P.

Vaishali ACP Jadhav Mane said, “An Infosys employee, Rasila Raju OP, was found strangulated on the company campus… She was native of Kerala. At this state it would be premature to give further details. Our teams have started a primary probe. An FIR would be subsequently registered. We will check the footage from the security cameras.”

A team from the Hinjewadi police station reached the spot after receiving a call about the body. “She was found dead on the ninth floor of the company building, next to her work station. Primary probe suggests she was strangled with the cable of a computer. We have been told that she was supposed to speak to colleagues about her project. But after she did not answer the call, security were informed and the incident came to light,” said a police official.