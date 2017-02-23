Pune: Woman found dead, cops suspect suicide

Monika Ramdas Sharma Monika Ramdas Sharma

A 28-year-old woman working with a private pharmaceutical company in Pune allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her residence in Bavdhan Khurd on Tuesday evening. The woman, identified as Monika Ramdas Sharma, hailed from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. She has left behind a suicide note, said police. According to police, Monika had lived in Pune for three years and she worked as a sales executive with a pharmaceutical company in Bavdhan area.

The incident came to light when Monika’s friend visited her residence in Bavdhan Khurd at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, but she didn’t open the door. Her friend called the police. When the door was opened in the presence of a police team, Monika was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house.

In her suicide note, Monika mentioned that she had decided to end her life as she was suffering from depression after her mother’s death, said police. Monika also said that nobody should be held responsible for her death, but she mentioned the name of a male colleague in the note, said police.

Her body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem and police are investigating the case. Her father is on his way to Pune, said Sub-inspector Sandip Deshmukh.