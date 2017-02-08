Pune: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh by Facebook friend

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs one lakh by someone she had met on a social networking site. The suspect, posing as an engineer based in London, had allegedly contacted her through Facebook and promised to marry her. Then, he allegedly made her deposit the money into an account, saying that he had been apprehended by the Customs Department in Delhi and needed the money for release.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this regard has been registered by the woman, who is a resident of Somwar Peth area. As per the FIR, in April last year she met a person, identified as Edward Napoleon, who told her he was an engineer based in London, UK. Inspector SS Chavan of Samarth police station said, “After their initial contact on Facebook, the two communicated via WhatsApp for some time. He later promised to marry her and said he would come to India.”

As per the complaint, he called her around mid-October last year, claiming that he was apprehended by the Customs Department in Delhi, as he did not have a health card. He had allegedly asked her to deposit Rs one lakh in a bank account for his release. The man allegedly stopped answering her calls after that. “Realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Cyber Crime Cell of the Pune Police. After initial probe, we registered an offence on Monday,” added Chavan.

An FIR has been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.