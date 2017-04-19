Pune woman driver held, out on bial: Rammed by car on road divider, mother dies hours after 3-yr-old

Pooja with her daughter Isha. Pooja with her daughter Isha.

NEARLY TWELVE hours after a car spun out of control and hit five people waiting on a road divider in Pune, killing a three-year-old girl on the spot, her mother succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The three others injured in the accident continue to remain critical, the police said on Tuesday.

The errant driver, Sujata Jayprakash Shroff, director of a Pune-headquartered property developer, was arrested on Tuesday. The police are probing whether she was speaking on the phone at the time of the mishap. Shroff was produced before a city court on Tuesday and was released on bail — offences she has been booked under are bailable, an officer said.

Senior inspector Dayanand Dhome, in-charge of Chatushrungi police station, said. “Sujata Shroff has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.” The accident occurred at Baner, a Pune suburb, at 2.49 pm on Monday — it was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the other side of the road. The footage showed the car speeding in, spinning out of control and hitting all five standing on the median, waiting to cross the road. Such was the impact of the crash that it sent the children flying, before the car hit a pole on the same median a few feet ahead and halted.

Isha Vishwakarma (3) died within minutes.

Her mother Pooja (25) died at a private hospital this morning. Sajid Shaikh (4), his uncle Shaijad Shaikh (30) and aunt Nisha Shaikh (25) are admitted in a private hospital and remain critical, Dhome said. Shroff had told the police that she suddenly felt dizzy and lost control of the car, leading to the accident. A few witnesses have told the police that she was speaking on the phone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now