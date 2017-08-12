Latest News

Pune: Woman doctor ends life, says police

Police have identified the deceased as Dr Indu Sham Dongre, who was a resident of Sainagar in Sukhsagar Nagar area.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:August 12, 2017 4:25 am
Indu had been suffering from a disorder, for which she was undergoing treatment for the past few days, said police.
A woman doctor died after she allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a hospital in Sukhsagar Nagar on Thursday evening. Police have identified the deceased as Dr Indu Sham Dongre, who was a resident of Sainagar in Sukhsagar Nagar area.

According to police, Indu and her husband Dr Sham Dongre ran the Gajanan Hospital in Sukhsagar Nagar. Indu had been suffering from a disorder, for which she was undergoing treatment for the past few days, said police.

A team from the Kondhwa police station reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

