Pune: Woman dies after dupatta gets stuck in dough kneading machine

Her head was badly hit in the incident. (Representative Image) Her head was badly hit in the incident. (Representative Image)

A 40-year-old woman died after her dupatta (long scarf) got entangled in a dough kneading machine in a dining hall in Gokhale Nagar area on Monday evening. Police have identified the deceased as Supriya Pradhan, a resident of Gokhale Nagar.

According to the police, Pradhan worked at the Samruddhi Dining Hall and Mess in Gokhala Nagar area.

Around 6 pm, while she was working near the dough kneading machine, her dupatta got entangled to it. She got pulled towards the machine and her head was badly hit. On receiving information, a team of fire brigade and local police rushed to the spot.

Pradhan was taken to the Ratna hospital on Senapati Bapat road.

Senior police inspector, Chaturshringi police station, Dayanand Dhome, said her body had been taken to Sassoon hospital for a post-mortem and further inquiry is underway. The police said Pradhan is survived by her husband and two children.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App