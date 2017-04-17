Pune: Woman booked for inflicting burn injuries on 4-yr-old son

An offence has been registered against the mother of a four-year-old boy for allegedly inflicting burn injuries with a candle and hot knife on him. The incident came to light after the boy’s grandmother noticed the injuries and the boy told her about it.

The offence has been registered at Kondhva police station based on the complaint of the boy’s 68-year-old grandmother, a doctor and resident of Pashan. The boy stays with his parents in Mohammadwadi. The mother of the boy used to work for a multinational company while his father is a manager with a private firm. The complaint says that the mother has been torturing the boy for the last four months.

The boy has burn injuries on the palm of his hands and legs. A police officer from Kondhwa police station said that they were probing various aspects of the case, including why the father did not report about the incident.

