Pune: Wife, in-laws booked after man commits suicide

A day after a 29-year-old man, working for a private company here, committed suicide, the police have booked his wife and in-laws on abetment charges. According to the police, Apoorvajeet Mitra, a resident of Pimpri, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in the early hours of Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, the police booked his wife, her parents and another family member under Section 306 of the IPC. Mitra got married two years ago. “The complaint says the in-laws used to harass him, by repeatedly asking him for the expenses incurred on the wedding. He was also not allowed to meet his baby,” said an officer. No arrest has been made.

