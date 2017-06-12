Pune: Wait for monsoon continues, light showers raise hope

Parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad received light rainfall on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Stephen Parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad received light rainfall on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Stephen

Cloudy and overcast conditions, which have been prevailing over the city skies for few days, finally gave way for some showers in some parts of the city on Sunday. Until 5.30 pm on Sunday, Lohegaon had recorded 1.6 mm rain. So far, Pune has received only 4.2 mm rainfall since June 1.

Showers are likely to continue in the city for another two days, just around when the monsoon is expected to hit parts of Pune and neighbouring areas. During late afternoon, Lohegaon, Kothrud, Singhagad road, Dapodi, Kasarwadi, Wakad and some parts in Pimpri too received rainfall.

While the monsoon is yet to advance, which is expected in next 48 hours, to major parts of Madhya Maharashtra and beyond, conditions are becoming favourable for its onset on remaining regions of Maharashtra, informed a officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune. On Sunday, the South-West monsoon largely remained subdued over the north-eastern parts of the country and is expected to pick pace over west coast in the coming days.

The weather department has warned heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and some parts of Vidarbha. Konkan received heavy rain with Bhira and Mumbai recording 59 mm and 28 mm rainfall respectively. Since Saturday, northern regions of Maharashtra, including Jalgaon (103 mm) and Nashik (27mm) and parts of Ratnagiri (137 mm) in Konkan have been reporting very heavy rainfall.

