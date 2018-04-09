Pune: Vocational course for economically disadvantaged

Rasquinha Don Bosco and Schaeffler have joined hands to launch a vocational skill development training course for youths belonging to economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The training will be given to the youth under STEP (Schaeffler Technical Enhancement Programme).

The training course will be offered at the Rasquinha Don Bosco Technical Institute at Chakan. Rasquinha Don Bosco is the implementation partner for the training course.

STEP will empower students with technical skills with a focus on making them employable and self-reliant. Schaeffler has set up the skill training center with state-of-the-art pneumatic, hydraulic and simulation machines to offer students courses in CNC Machine programming, a release stated.

