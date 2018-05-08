Pune University: Student dies after fall in hostel; exams postponed

A first-year MCom student of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) fell in his hostel’s bathroom on Monday morning and was declared dead at a hospital. A heart attack has been cited as the reason for Rushikesh Ahire’s death. He was a resident of Ghargaon village in Ahmednagar’s Sangamner taluka. On Monday, the first paper of the second semester, for MCom Part I and Part II, were to be held.

After the incident, many students refused to write the exams and rushed to the hospital where Ahire had been taken. The test was cancelled and a notice was put up stating that it had been postponed to Monday, May 14.

According to university staffer members, around 6 am on Monday, the student who stayed in room number 16 of boys’ hostel number 4 started experiencing some pain. He started crying for help and several students rushed in. Some of them informed the security staffers. A security officer said the boy had a fall in the bathroom and it took some time to move him to the students’ health centre located on the campus.

On reaching the health centre, officials decided to shift him to Sassoon General Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

