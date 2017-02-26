Pune University clashes: 7 ABVP members, 5 SFI members arrested

A protest organised by the SFI on Saturday. A protest organised by the SFI on Saturday.

Activists of both the ABVP and the SFI filed cross-complaints against each other at the Chaturshringi police station after the clash on Friday evening. In his complaint, SFI leader Nasir Kadar Shaikh, resident of a hostel in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said SFI activists were putting up posters on the university campus on Friday at 8 pm to condemn the ABVP over the violence at Ramjas College in Delhi, and BJP-backed MLC Prashant Paricharak for allegedly making controversial statements about army wives during an election rally.

Shaikh alleged that ABVP activists first stopped SFI activists from putting up the poster and then started beating them up with wooden sticks, belts and stones. Police have arrested ABVP leader Ram Vitthal Satpute (27), along with activists Advait Dattatraya Patki (20), Shardul Sanjay Bhegde (19), Kunal Prakash Sapkal (22), Rahul Devisinh Chandel (20), Karan Yogesh Shirke (19) and Hrushikesh Devappa Gargat (19). They have been charged under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 324, 504 of the IPC and sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police have also booked about 15 to 20 more unidentified persons.

ABVP leader Satpute also filed a cross-complaint, alleging that SFI activists were putting up objectionable posters against the outfit. He claimed that when ABVP members questioned SFI activists about the posters, the latter started beating them up and also threatened to kill them. Police have arrested SFI leader Nasir, along with Satish Babasaheb Gore (27), Sandip Chintaman Marbhal (21), Satishkumar Padalekar (27) and Satish Marutrao Debade (28). Police have also booked about 15 to 20 more unidentified persons.

The 12 persons arrested in connection with the clash were produced before a magistrate’s court on Saturday. The court granted magisterial custody to all of them and they were later released on bail.

SFI activists said that three of their members, including Nasir, Padalkar and Debade, sustained injuries as they were allegedly beaten up by ABVP members. However, the ABVP alleged that SFI activists did attack its members and also tore down posters of the ‘Chhatrakranti Morcha’ organised by the ABVP on February 27 “to address the problems of students”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said the complaints lodged by both groups were being investigated. “Action will be taken as per the law,” he said.