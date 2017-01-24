Pune: Two more arrested in Quick Heal fraud case

THE PUNE Police have arrested two more persons for allegedly forging documents to ‘falsely claim’ substantial shareholding in Quick Heal Technologies, a Pune-based computer security software provider. The incident has allegedly caused the firm a loss of about Rs 900 crore. Those arrested have been identified as Nimish Giridhar Binani (36) and Chartered Accountant Shashank Suresh Somani (25), both residents of Kolkata. A team from Shivajinagar police station arrested the duo on Monday.

“The company had lodged an FIR in the matter last year. Accordingly, the accused were arrested and produced before a Magistrate Court, which remanded them to police custody till January 27. They have been charged with cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code,” said Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi.

Soon after registering a case against him, the police had picked up Manohar Poonamchand Malani (48) of Kolkata-based NCS Computech.

The FIR against Malani and others was lodged after he complained to the SEBI that Quick Heal Technologies did not disclose its shareholding details and he and his family members were not shown as shareholders despite being allotted shares of Quick Heal in 2002.

On the same day, following media reports, the company clarified that it had not received any amount towards share application money or subscription of shares from Malani and his family in 2000. The company said it had never allotted any share to the Malanis at any point.

The case is being investigated by Inspector S S Kale .