Pune: Two killed in road mishap near Sadhu Vaswani bridge

Two persons were killed when a two-wheeler collided with a motorcycle near the Sadhu Vaswani bridge on the Circuit House Road around 8.30 pm Friday. Police have identified the deceased as Yogesh Hiranand Ramchandani (40), resident of Lonavala and Hasim Ali Liayakat Ali Siddiqui (33) of Tadiwala Road. Police have lodged an offence of negligent driving against the two wheeler rider Gaurav Thavardas Mohnani (26) of Somwar Peth.

