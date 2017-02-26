Pune: Two held for impersonating cops, extorting money from shop owners

Two persons, who were allegedly extorting money from pan shop owners by posing as cops, were arrested on Friday. The police have identified the two suspects as Samdhan Sandipan Gilbile (30), resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Market Yard and Deepak Bhilaji Alane (50), resident of Somwar Peth. Acting on a tip-off to police constable Babasaheb Narale, a team of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, led by senior police inspector Vijaysinh Gaikwad, laid a trap and arrested Gilbile and Alane in Sinhagad College campus on Friday.

The police had received information that suspect Alane was posing as a police inspector. He and his aide Gilbile were approaching pan shops. Alane and Gilbile allegedly extorted money from the pan shop owners by threatening to arrest them for selling gutkha.

During investigation, police confirmed that Alane and Gilbile had extorted Rs 10,000 from pan shop owner Mohanlal Gajaji Borana, resident of Ambegaon Budruk, near Sinhagad College. During searches, cops recovered Rs 10,000 from Alane. Meanwhile, Borana filed a complaint of extortion in this case at the Bharati Vidaypeeth police station. Assistant police inspector Shekhar Shinde is investigating the case further.