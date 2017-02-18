Latest News

Pune: Two-day tech fest Bharatiyam commences

The inaugural function was held at Bharati Vidyapeeth University College of Engineering, Dhankawadi Campus on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:February 18, 2017 6:26 am

THE two-day annual national level technical festival ‘Bharatiyam 2017’ and the 14th ISTE Maharashtra-Goa State Level Students’ Convention 2017 organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth University College of Engineering, Pune started on Friday.

Bharatiyam 2017 is a combination of various national-level technical events for students from all over the country. The inaugural function was held at Bharati Vidyapeeth University College of Engineering, Dhankawadi Campus on Friday. D C Dwivedi, Principal General Manager, BSNL, Pune, was guest of honour, Prof Pratapsinh Desai, president ISTE, New Delhi, M S Sagare, Joint Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Anand Bhalerao, principal, BVUCOE, Pune and Prof Sandeep Vanjale, In-charge, Bharatiyam 2017 were present.

National-level technical contests, project model presentation, technical paper presentation contests and symposiums, working models exhibition, quizzes and contests for design and analytics are also being organised.

