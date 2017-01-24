Pune: Two cases of online fraud registered

Two separate cases of online frauds have been registered in Pune, where the suspects have allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

In the first case, one Sachin Jadhav has been booked for allegedly taking Rs 8.44 lakh from Usha Jadhav (26) for providing her a job in the Indian Navy. He also uploaded a fake list of selected candidates online, said the police.

In another incident, Prakash Dhurandar allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from Prakash Rathod (27), assuring him a job in the agriculture department office.