Pune: Two bike-borne elderly killed in separate road accidents in Bhosari, Yerawada

Two elderly persons were killed in separate accidents in Bhosari and Yerawada Saturday. Both were riding two-wheelers and were hit by another vehicle.

In the first incident that took place Saturday morning around 9.30 am near fish market in Bhosari, 65-year-old Maruti Majumale was killed after his bike was hit by another bike. After the impact, Majumale fell down and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. Police have booked the rider of other bike, identified as Prabhakar Jadhav.

In the second incident, 59-year-old Danardan Mergu, who was riding pillion with his son on a bike, was killed after the bike was hit by an Army truck on Ahmednagar Road in Yerawada. Driver of the truck, K Murthy, has been arrested.