Pune: TreeHouse centre Salisbury Park reopens, parents sigh relief

After weeks of confusion, parents at the Tree House playschool in Salisbury Park heaved a sigh of relief as students were finally accepted into the nearby Tree House high school and a daily bus facility also resumed for them. As the operations resumed at one of its centres, the Tree House management reportedly released a statement to the police about clearing its dues, raising hopes for parents that other centres would resume operations as well.

Anwar Khan, a parent whose child is enrolled at Tree House playgroup in Salisbury Park branch, said that from January 4, a school bus pickup was arranged to take children to high school in Kondhwa. “The children have now been shifted to Kondhwa branch and a bus comes to pick them up from the Salisbury Park branch and drops them back there itself. As parents, we have agreed to the arrangement as I think the issue has been resolved for our centre.”

Meanwhile, talks between parents and management at this centre have given hope to other parents where centres are yet to open up. Bineeta Mehta, a parent of a child studying at the FC road branch said that a similar option of sending kids to Karve Nagar high school was given to them as well but parents refused since the school was located at least 8-10km away.

“The daily commute would have been too much. That’s why we were trying to get this existing school started. On Thursday, we got reports of the management telling economic offence wing in Mumbai of paying off dues and restarting school by January 9 or 10. A few days back, a new notice was put up outside playschool that the Christmas vacation ends on January 8. Hence we are now hoping for school to start from January 9.”

Saloni Ranka, centre head of the Bhawani Peth branch who hadn’t been paid for months said that the issue has now been resolved. “The management is trying to clear the debts and is aiming to reopen on January 9,” she confirmed.