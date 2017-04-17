Pune: Tree felling between Dehu Road-Nigdi suspended till May 3

The NGT will now hear the matter on May 3. Express The NGT will now hear the matter on May 3. Express

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has suspended all activities of uprooting trees until May 3, giving a breather to the 261 trees along the old Pune-Mumbai Highway. Meanwhile, rampant tree felling continues along the Ganeshkhind Road.

The National Highway Development Authority, along with the Maharashtra State Road Development, have been trying to do away these trees, which they claim, are “obstructing” the widening of the national highway between Dehu Road and Nigdi.

Some NGOs and local activists brought the matter before the green court, which has put a month-long stay on the uprootion. “We are not against any form of development but the officials should provide details of replantation of trees,” said Shrikant Jogdand of Human Rights Protection and Awareness team.

NGT has also pulled up the forest department for turning a blind eye towards this issue. Activists have blamed the department too, for not doing enough to protect the trees, some of which are as old as 50 years.

Earlier, the court had ordered government departments to present a detailed plan of replantation before the next hearing, however, the latter did not have any concrete plans to share with the court.

The matter will now be heard on May 3.

