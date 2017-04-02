Pune: Traffic to be diverted on S B Road, university junction

Due to water pipeline work on the Senapati Bapat (SB) Road starting from Sunday, the traffic police have appealed to people to take note of the changes in the vehicular traffic and follow alternate roads. As per a press release issued by the traffic control branch, vehicles would not be allowed to travel towards Pashan from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction. Those who want to go to Pashan should take a left turn from Abhimanshri society junction on the Baner Road.

Vehicles would not be allowed from SB Road to SPPU and Shivajinagar from Shivaji housing junction. Vehicles taking the overbridge route from Range Hills would not be allowed to descend at SPPU junction. They would have to go on Aundh or Baner Road and use diversions to reach their destination. Traffic would also be diverted at Nal stop for vehicles going towards SPPU via Bhandarkar Road.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now