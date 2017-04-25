Pune: Traffic police seeks relief for cops on the job, asks PMC for 100 booths at junctions

A traffic policeman at work under an umbrella on Deccan Road. Arul Horizon A traffic policeman at work under an umbrella on Deccan Road. Arul Horizon

In an effort to provide relief to traffic police controlling the traffic on city roads during summer or rainy season, the Pune Traffic police has sought traffic booths at 100 junctions across the city.

In a list of demand put up with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), DCP Traffic Pravin Mundhe said the traffic policemen stand throughout the day on city junctions to manage traffic, but they do not have any place of shelter in the city during summer or rainy season. “The PMC should provide traffic booths at 100 junctions in the city,” he said in a letter to mayor Mukta Tilak and Standing committee chairperson Murlidha Mohol.

He said the planning of traffic control in the city is jointly done by traffic police and the PMC, with the police controlling the traffic and civic body providing the necessary equipment and facilities for the purpose.

There are 21 traffic zones in the city. Mundhe said there was a need to provide necessary equipment for the purpose which include 50 chains, 300 jammers, 300 cones, 75 ropes, 1,500 LED battons, 1,500 florescent jacket, 200 plastic divider and 750 barricades.

The PMC also needs to install boards of P1 and P2 at 264 places, 72 no-entry, 296 notice boards, 30 boards for no-entry for heavy vehicles, 467 no-parking boards, 9 U- turn boards and 7 one-way boards.

He insisted that all the boards in the city should be of the same kind and at a similar height. They should not be fit with nut and bolt, but be welded. The board should of material that has no resale value so that they would not get stolen and that an agency should be appointed for the purpose to install the boards as per the demand of traffic police, he wrote in the letter.

The civic body should appoint a separate agency for painting zebra crossing, stoppage line, parking line on city roads. The letter further said that it was necessary to do the painting once in a month at all the main junctions and roads.

PMC Traffic Planner and Chief Engineer Srinivas Bonala said that the traffic police’s demand would be taken up for discussion and it would do whatever the civic body feels feasible. “The traffic police works to manage the traffic of the city. The PMC had provided some equipment a few years ago, but the fresh demand would be taken up for consideration. The traffic booths were once installed in the past, but removed after it was found that the citizens were using it to put advertisements on it,” he said, adding that the traffic booths would have to be designed in a way that they were not misused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now