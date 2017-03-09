Pune: Traffic cops roll back one-way call

A day after they enforced one-way traffic around the Savitribai Phule Pune University junction for civic work, the Pune city traffic police have rolled back their decision as unmanageable traffic jams were observed, especially due to the ongoing board exams. Traffic cops have now said the work will continue only after the completion of SSC, HSC and CBSE exams. The traffic police had enforced the one-way traffic from Tuesday on Pashan Road and Baner Road, for laying down a water pipeline. But Tuesday morning saw traffic jams leading to queues of vehicles as long as two kilometres on connecting roads. The situation was an added nightmare for the commuters coming from Pashan, Baner and Aundh who have to face heavy traffic during peak hours everyday. What added further to the situation was the increased traffic due to ongoing exams of various boards.

On Wednesday, traffic police lifted the one-way road decision since morning. A traffic police officer said, “The water works division had asked for our permission as these works needed to be completed before monsoon. While giving the nod, we had thought that the traffic flow could be managed but on the first morning itself the queues became unmanageable. We have decided not to impose the one-way traffic. We have told the water works department about our decision and will notify the public as and when the work will be done.”